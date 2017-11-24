Nineteen new cholera cases recorded in Lusaka

Nineteen new cholera cases have been recorded in lusaka with 41 patients currently under admission.

In a statement, ministry of health head communications and external relations stanslous ngosa says the new cases have been recorded in chipata compound which has 10 cases, kanyama 6 and matero 3.

Mr ngosa adds that the current admission cases are chipata 13, kanyama 12 and matero 16.

He says the cumulative number of cholera cases has since increased to 263 from the time the disease broke out in lusaka in october.

Mr ngosa says the ministry has continued with provision of chlorine, decontaminating pit latrines, sampling water sources, health promotion activities and working with stakeholders in improving access to clean and safe drinking water.

He has since reminded members of the public of the need to adhere to hygiene practices in order to prevent further spread of the disease.