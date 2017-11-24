FAZ DC awards Kitwe United three points

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary committee has awarded three points to Kitwe United Football Club in a matter were they complained against Indeni Football Club’s decision to use an ineligible player in a division one fixture involving the two clubs.

The FAZ disciplinary committee chaired by Joseph Jalasi and Mutakela Lisimba, found Indeni Football Club guilty of breaching Article 112 of the FAZ disciplinary code that prohibits a player from featuring for more than one club.

The committee has further awarded Kitwe United three points with a 2-0 score line and slapped Indeni with a K1,000 fine.

This is contained in a statement issued by FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo.