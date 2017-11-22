Visitations of heritage sites cheers NHCC

The National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) says there has been an improvement in visitations to heritage sites in the country over the years.

Commission Information and Public Relations Manager Isaac Kanguya has attributed this to the efforts of tourism operators across the country.

Mr. Kanguya says the number of non-resident visitors to heritage sites has increased by 50 percent while visitations by Zambians have increased by 80 percent.

He says the commission is happy that most Zambians have come to appreciate the sites for education purposes.

Mr. Kanguya adds that with the addition of the Oliver Thabo house to the existing sites, the commission expects more visitors to come especially from South Africa.