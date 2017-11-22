Teachers caught having a sex party with pupils in Mkushi irks NUPPEZ

The National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) is disappointed that teachers were caught having a sex party with pupils in Mkushi district.

The teachers four from Mkushi Boarding secondary school and one from Chalata boarding secondary school, have since been issued with suspension letters.

It is however, reported that in mitigation, the four teachers will instead be transferred to other schools as they are first offenders.

But NUPPEZ national secretary Nelson Mwale has told Q-News that the incident is an embarrassment to the teaching fraternity because teachers are supposed to be beacons of morality.

He says it is regrettable that teachers who are supposed to provide counsel and guidance to the learners can be involved in sex parties.

Mr Mwale states that teachers who feel they are fully grown up should find partners to marry instead of engaging in immoral activities with learners.