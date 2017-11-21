SADC displeases MNT Leader

Opposition Movement for National Transformation (MNT) President Daniel Shimunza says the entire SADC leadership has failed to appreciate the human suffering the people of Zimbabwe have endured by their continued support for President Robert Mugabe.

Mr. Shimunza says Zimbabweans have endured much of the 37-years under a regime that ruled with an iron fist, with foreign sanctions resulting in economic and moral decay, poverty, and death of citizens in search of survival.

Mr. Shimunza has noted also that Zambia’s role in the region is also a weakness as seen from the SADC meetings that followed the developments in Zimbabwe.