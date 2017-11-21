Rapper Eve Working To Forgive Absent Father

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Eve is working towards forgiving her father after reconnecting with him after 25 years.
The “Who’s That Girl” hitmaker’s dad walked out of her left when she was 12-years-old, and she didn’t see him again until she was 37.
Eve explains she has since learned about situations in her father’s life that have helped her understand why he was an absent parent for so long, and the truth is helping her to forgive him.
“He said to me, ‘You know there was some difficult things in my life’, but he really didn’t go into it fully,” Eve said on her U.S. chat show “The Talk.” “He had me young as well. My mother was 17 and he was young. You know when you become an adult you figure out that life is not always what you think it’s going to be.”In that way, I have started forgiving, but I want to have a deeper conversation with him, because I know that there is more there, so that I can fully forgive. And I am looking forward to that moment for myself.”
The 39-year-old explains she has been trying to set up a heart-to-heart chat with her father, but she is afraid to.
“I chicken out a lot…,” she said. “It’s emotional…”