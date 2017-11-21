CSPR wants Budget Act enacted

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has observed that the lack of relevant pieces of legislation in the financial sector is making it difficult for citizens to hold to account public officers.

CSPR Programs Manager Edward Musosa says there is therefore need for government to expedite the enactment of the Budget Act because this piece of legislation will help reduce misuse of public funds.

He says his organization is comforted by the assurance from both Finance Minister Felix Mutati and President Edgar Lungu that this piece of legislation will be tabled before parliament in the current sitting.

Mr Musosa states that the 2014 budgeting and planning policy states that there must be a Budget Act, thus the need to enact it in order to safeguard public funds.

Mr Musosa said this in Lusaka during a two day capacity building media workshop on Public Funds Expenditure when he made a presentation on Planning and Budgeting Processes in Zambia.