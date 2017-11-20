2017 challenging year for opposition – PAC

Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda says 2017 has been a challenging year for most of the opposition political parties.

Mr. Banda says this is because the ruling party does not want to do anything with the opposition.

He says going forward in 2018, the party expects the PF to be tolerant and allow the opposition to freely talk to the people without applying unproductive pieces of legislation.

Mr. Banda feels that there is a gap between the ruling party and the opposition saying this should be closed.