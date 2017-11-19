Kambwili has no capacity to unseat PF in 2021 – PF

The ruling PF says Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has no potential or political ground to unseat it in 2021.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the perceived cloud that the Roan MP is pulling is not sufficient to remove the PF from office.

Mr. Chanda says the ruling party has on several occasions challenged the former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister to withdraw the case in court and prove his popularity in Roan Constituency.

He says Mr. Kambwili will be shocked to see how he will terribly lose the election and prove that he is not popular in his constituency.

He adds that Mr. Kambwili won the 2016 elections because of the party he stood on, the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Chanda says Mr. Kambwili has been hiding in the NDC as its Political Consultant because he is aware that when he denounces that he is no longer a PF member he will lose his parliamentary seat and face the PF in Roan.