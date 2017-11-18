Kambwili hints he will take over NDC in January

Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has hinted that he will take over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in January after the party is officially launched.

Addressing hundreds of NDC supporters in Lusaka this afternoon, Mr. Kambwili says as things stands, he is still a PF member and NDC Political Consultant.

Mr. Kambwili says a week after the party is officially launched, they will go to the convention to elect the leaders in Kabwe at Mulungushi Rock of Authority.

Mr. Kambwili has also stated that the ruling party is headed for a downfall as genuine members have left the party in joining the NDC.

He says NDC will teach PF lessons they will never forget.

The former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister says President Edgar Lungu does not even respect late President Michael Sata as during the memorial this year, he decided to go and watch NAPSA vs. ZANACO Game.

And former Republican Vice President Dr. Guy Scott says he is glad that the NDC comprises of genuine PF Members who are not happy with President Lungu’s administration.

Dr. Scott has referred to the current PF under President Lungu as gong’a while genuine members who respect the vision of late President Sata are in NDC.