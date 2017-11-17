PF urges CSOs to be transparent

The ruling Patriotic Front has called for transparency among Civil Society Organizations in the country.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says it makes sad reading to learn that some CSOs have been cited for misappropriation of donor funds.

Mr. Chanda says the party expects Civil Society Organizations in the country to provide checks and balances to the government as watchdogs of society in order for the country to progress.

He has told Q-news that donor funds are tax payers’ money that should be used for intended purposes.