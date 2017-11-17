Over 11 million people without normal toilets.

Water Aid Zambia says over 11 million people in Zambia do not have normal toilets.

Speaking during a media briefing as part of the commemoration of the World Toilet Day which falls on 19th November under the theme “Wastewater”,WaterAid Country Director Pamela Chisanga says this is denial of basic human rights contributes to the deaths of nearly 2,000 children every year from preventable diseases such as diarrhea.

Ms Chisanga says despite government prioritizing water supply and sanitation as one among major strategic areas in the 7th National Development Plan, matching resource commitments still lag behind, making it difficult to operationalize policies.

She further states that investments in water supply, sanitation and hygiene fall far below expected targets to achieve real change and ensure that no one is left behind in the delivery of clean safe water and sanitation for all citizens.

Ms Chisanga has since called on government to make public financing for water, sanitation and hygiene a priority by committing at least 0.5% of GDP.