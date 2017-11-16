ZRL warns against encroachment on rail infrastructure

Zambia Railways Limited has warned people encroaching on rail infrastructure that they risk having their structures demolished.

Company Board Chairman Lubinda Linyama has warned that all structures constructed along the railway line will be demolished without compensation.

Speaking during the familiarization tour of Zambia Railways Limited infrastructure in Lusaka, Mr. Linyama says the company is working hard to improve the railway lines.

He has emphasized that all structures erected on the reserves will be demolished in accordance with the law.

Mr Linyama says the company will take action once all line ministries and stakeholders meet and discuss the way forward.