ZIM situation, lesson to SADC- HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says the unfolding political situation in Zimbabwe is a lesson to bodies like SADC which always waits for situations to escalate and later begin issuing statements either for their own interest or whoever is holding onto power and not the citizens.

Mr Hichilema has told Journalists in Lusaka that such situations can always be avoided when people’s cries are listened to on time.

He says the events in Zimbabwe have an effect on Zambia, stating that when Zimbabwe’s social, economic and political status is in limbo, even Zambia gets affected.

He says there is need therefore for an urgent amicable solution which places and prioritises the interest of the people of Zimbabwe.

Mr Hichilema states that this is why the UPND believes that even in Zambia’s situation, only the dialogue process will help restore rule of law and establish strong independent institutions that will without political influence adjudicate matter in a just manner.