UPPZ rubbishes calls to impeach Lungu

Opposition United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda says calls to impeach President Edgar Lungu are a sheer waste of time.

Mr. Chanda says this is because the UPND which the largest opposition party does not have enough Members of Parliament to pass an impeachment motion in parliament.

He has told Q-News that there is no motion moved by the UPND in parliament that has passed due to lack of numbers.

Mr Chanda says it’s being overambitious to think that an impeachment motion against President Lungu would pass.