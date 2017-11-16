Shimunza calls for action over 2016 AG’s report

The opposition Movement for National Transformation (MNT) says there is lack of political will on the part of the ruling Patriotic Front to prosecute officers mentioned in the latest Auditor General’s report for misappropriating public funds.

Party President Daniel Shimunza has regretted that the government is failing to take action on culprits cited in the reports.

He has told Q-News that the Auditor General’s reports should not be a mere academic exercise where action is not taken.

Mr. Shimunza says all people named in the Auditor General’s reports should be arrested as they are hindering development in the country.