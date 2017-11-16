President Lungu speaks to Zimbabwe’s military command

President Edgar Lungu has spoken to the Zimbabwean Authorities and the Military command in that country in order to get first-hand information about the situation on the ground.

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says President Lungu is hopeful that an amicable solution to the growing political tension would be found.

Mr. Kalaba says President Lungu has taken the impasse in Zimbabwe with serious concern, not only because it is a neighboring country, but also because Zambia is the current chair for defence and security on the SADC organ, TROIKA

The Minister was speaking when he transited in Addis Ababa on his way to Botswana for an urgent TROIKA meeting for Foreign Affairs Ministers to discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe.

Mr. Kalaba also said Zambia was hopeful that an amicable solution and resolution will be found in Zimbabwe so that normalcy can return to that country.

He says Zambia wants to be part of a process that wungu ould uphold beliefs of SADC that dictate having democratic governments.

Mr Kalaba said no region delights in seeing destabilization of any kind.

And Mr Kalaba says the signing of three memoranda of understanding with the Egyptian government is a clear testimony that President Lungu’s international trips are bearing fruits.

He says what President Lungu is insisting on is economic diplomacy for national development.

Mr Kalaba says Zambia is taking the framework of industrialization seriously the reason why it will partner with Egypt to find means of adding value to raw products in Zambia.

He says time has come for Zambia to stop exporting raw materials so that it could reap the benefits of exporting finished products.

This is contained in a statement made available to Q-news by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.