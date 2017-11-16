Parley urged not to approve supplementary budgets-ZANEC

The Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has recommended that the supplementary budgets should not be approved until all allocated budget lines are released so as to allow for accurate accounting.

ZANEC Board Secretary Hamilton Mambo has also recommended that the Law Association of Zambia must rise to the challenge and provide direction to the nation considering that the national budget is law.

Mr. Mambo has expressed concern at the continued abuse of funds by those in authority, wondering why it is taking long for government to bring to book culprits within a reasonable time.

Speaking during a media briefing on the post 2018 national budget and the Auditor General’s report, Mr. Mambo says there is also need for government to give more powers to the Auditor General to prosecute erring officers.

He has since called for the immediate arrest of the officers cited in the 2016 Auditor General’s report.