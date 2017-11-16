Govt urged to privatize Times of Zambia

Government has been urged to privatize the Times of Zambia if it has failed to find sufficient funds to support the operations of the newspaper, instead of starving and dehumanizing the workers.

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says it is worrying to see the serious financial malaise of the Times of Zambia.

Mr. Sinkamba has since challenged Finance Minister Felix Mutati, and his counterpart for Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga to inform the nation when Government is going to pay its debt owed to the Times of Zambia so that workers can be paid their nine month salary arrears.

He says it’s shocking to learn that Times of Zambia workers have only received their salaries three times this year.

Mr Sinkamba has reminded government that the workers have families to look after and bills to pay which include paying rentals as well sending their children to school.