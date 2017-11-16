Chirundu border contributes to additional revenue

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says the investment in the scanner at Chirundu border has helped generate additional revenue for the government.

Chirundu ZRA Acting Assistant Commissioner Kaoma Bwalya told Journalists during a conduct tour of the border that the installation of the scanner has also resulted in efficiency as the authority is able to scan more than three hundred trucks per day as opposed to the physical scanning which was taking time.

Mr. Bwalya says it now takes about five minutes to inspect a truck.

He states that the equipment has helped expedite the process of clearing at the border.

And ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda has disclosed that the authority will in the next few weeks launch the scanner at Nakonde Border which will result in better service provision.

And ZRA Assistant Commissioner Rex Mbilishi has encouraged businesses to embrace the pre-clearing system so that they spend less time at the borders.