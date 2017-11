PNU says it is ready to transform Zambia’s economy within 36 months

The Party for National Unity says it is ready to transform Zambia’s economy within 36 months voted into power in 2021.

Party’s Secretary General Kasote Singogo tells q-news the party’s focus would be to make the economy viable than it is now.

Mr. Singogo says party comprises of members who fully understand how to run the country’s economic affairs.

He says the patriotic front government should therefore feel free to consult on governance issues and how the economy can be run.