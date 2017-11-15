NGOCC wants law to take its course against NGO’s that abused donor funds

The Non Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the law should take its course against some Non Governmental Organisations that abused donor resources under the Zambia Accountability Project (ZAP), one of the UKAid funded ventures.

In statement, NGOCC Chairperson Sara Longwe says her organisation is saddened at the reported abuse of donor resources by some NGOs that were supported to monitor the 2016 elections.

Ms Longwe says those in the civil society ought to espouse high levels of integrity, transparency and accountability.

She says the NGOCC remains committed to the highest levels of accountability and integrity.

Meanwhile Ms Longwe has joined calls in demanding for the immediate arrest and prosecution of all controlling officers and civil servants involved in the misapplication,abuse and theft of public funds as revealed in the 2016 Auditor General’s report.

She says the increase in misapplied public funds from K28, 158,997 in 2015 to K162, 095,699 in 2016 is a source of deep concern.

Ms Longwe states that it’s abundantly clear that civil servants have become accustomed to abusing public resources with impunity because of the lack of punitive measures against those who engage in the illegalities.

She says the NGOCC calls on President Edgar Lungu to see to it that the Government enforces measures in place for stopping the abuse and theft of public resources.

Ms Longwe adds that Parliament must also put in place legislation that will facilitate for the arrest and prosecution of all those named in the Auditor General’s report.

THE Non-Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) expressed displeasure with the personal and unwarranted attacks on ActionAid Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba in the media over her organizations’ advocacy work on tax justice and public finance accountability.

meanwhile NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale says it is sad that those who demand accountability and justice are unfairly attacked and ridiculed by persons that hold partisan interests.

Ms Mwale says rather than advancing unsubstantiated personal attacks on those championing social justice, it is the organizations expectation that economists and financial experts rise to the occasion and provide direction to national debate regarding the matter of offshore accounts and investing in tax havens.