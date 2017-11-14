PNU calls for early election

The opposition Party of National Unity (PNU) has called for early general elections amid exposed financial mismanagement in the country.

Party secretary general Kasote Singogo has also backed calls by some opposition political parties to impeach President Edgar Lungu, alleging that there is so much corruption under his administration.

He says all those calling for the president’s impeachment should never be condemned because they are just practicing their democratic right.

Mr. Singogo says government has rolled out so much development, but adds that it is devastating that the said development has been coupled with corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

He tells Q News that it is therefore prudent for those calling for President Lungu’s Impeachment to be allowed to move the motion.