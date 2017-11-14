NGO installs 95, 000 plus in schools

Camara Education, an international education dedicated to delivering real impact through technology, has installed about 95, 000 plus computers both in government and private schools in Zambia.

Camara Education Zambia Chief Executive Officer Justin Keane says the organization has also trained 29, 000 teachers across the country.

Mr. Keane says the organization is committed to ensuring that it transforms the education in Zambia by using technology to empower disadvantaged students.

He told Q-news that the Irish government has invested K3.5 million into Camara to strengthen the delivery of education particularly the delivery of computer studies curriculum.