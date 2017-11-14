Archbishop Mpundu retains ZCCB presidency

Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has been re-elected president of the Zambia conference of catholic bishops (ZCCB).

According to a statement issued by ZCCB communications director Fr Winfield Kunda, Archbishop Mpundu was re-elected during the ZCCB plenary meeting held from 6th to 11th November, 2017 at kapingila house in Lusaka.

Fr kunda stated that the bishops also elected Right Rev George Lungu of chipata diocese as the new ZCCB vice-president taking over from Bishop Alick Banda of ndola diocese.

Other bishops elected to the ZCCB Executive Board are: most rev. Ignatius Chama of kasama archdiocese, right rev. Alick banda of ndola diocese, right rev. Evans chinyama chinyemba, omi, of mongu diocese, while right rev. Charles kasonde of solwezi diocese is the alternative member.

The ZCCB conference consists of 11 diocesan bishops and one auxiliary bishop who are in charge of all catholic dioceses in Zambia.

And Fr kunda congratulated the new ZCCB leadership and wished them god’s abundant wisdom as they direct the affairs of the church in zambia.