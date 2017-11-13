ZAM) records growth of between 30 to 40 percent this year

The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) says the manufacturing sector has this year recorded growth of between 30 to 40 percent.

ZAM President Rosetta Chabala tells q-news that that the sector is slowly getting on track after being crippled by load shedding during the 2015-2016 period.

She says this year has been very encouraging with the stability in the economy and more liquidity for government to buy from local manufacturers.

Ms Chabala says in as much as the sector has not fully recovered from the 2015-2016 economic challenges; there is so much hope, especially for emerging manufacturers.

And Ms. Chabala who is also ZAMEFA managing director says the company has in the past six months substantially increased production tonnage, while it also increased its export volumes.