Libya out to upset Tunisia in Rades

Libya will want to bag their second win in Group A when they visit Rades for their final 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Saturday at the Stade Olympique de Radès.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm (CAT).

The Mediterranean Knights are also seeking revenge after suffering a 1-0 loss at home in the opening leg of the qualifiers.

Libya have not reached the World Cup in their history and although they are out of the race, this match is seen as an opportunity to boost their morale.

Coach Jalal Damja’s men occupy the bottom of the table with three points after losing four matches, with one win and no draws so far.

After beating Guinea 1-0 in September, with forward Hamdou Elhouni scoring the solitary goal – he will be handed the same responsibility once again.

Shifting focus to the hosts Tunisia and favourites to book a spot in Russia, the Carthage Eagles will count on their supportive fans to come out as victors.

Coach Nabil Maaloul and his charges only need a draw to ensure they are through to the global showpiece as they have had a fantastic run so far.

The North Africans sit at the top of Group A table with 13 points from five matches – they have four wins, one draw and no loss yet.

Maaloul will call upon the likes of Youssef Msakni and skipper Aymen Mathlouthi, to bring their A game to make history to reach the world’s biggest tournament.