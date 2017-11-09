Trump urges China’s Xi to ‘work hard’ on North Korea nuclear threat

US President Donald Trump has urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “work very hard” on persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

He also said he would “not blame China” for “taking advantage” of the US, in reference to their trade deficit.

He was speaking at a business leaders’ forum in Beijing, which he is visiting as part of his Asian tour.

The two leaders held talks earlier on Thursday after a lavish welcome for Mr Trump to the capital.

Discussion on how to deal with North Korea’s threats to the region has dominated Mr Trump’s agenda. China is Pyongyang’s main economic ally.

Mr Xi and Mr Trump announced that their countries had signed $250bn (£190bn) in business deals during Mr Trump’s visit, although it is unclear how much of that figure is past deals being re-announced or potential deals.

Earlier in the five-nation trip, Mr Trump urged North Korea to make a deal to end its nuclear weapons programme, while also warning it against further provocation against the US and the world, saying: “Do not try us.”

He also urged China to sever ties with Pyongyang and reiterated calls for Beijing to ramp up pressure. China has maintained it is doing all it can and insists it is fully enforcing UN sanctions.

The US leader will also meet business leaders and will attend a state dinner later on Thursday.

Mr Trump flew into Beijing on Wednesday and was greeted with great pomp and ceremony, in what was billed as a “state visit-plus”.

It prompted at least two tweets from Mr Trump where he enthusiastically thanked Mr Xi.

Mr Trump has tweeted at least four times since arriving in China – where Twitter is banned. But a White House official told reporters that he would “tweet whatever he wants”.

Mr Trump is in China as part of a five-nation tour of Asia. He has already visited South Korea and Japan, and will go on to Vietnam and the Philippines later in the week.

BBC