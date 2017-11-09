Tayali goes for HH over paradise papers

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has accused UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema of receiving dubious money using his offshore accounts.

Mr Hichilema has said that there is nothing illegal about him being named in the latest leak, the Paradise papers.

Mr. Tayali has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the revelation by the Paradise papers vindicates him that the UPND leader has something to hide concerning his wealth.

He says the UPND leader has to date not disclosed his source of wealth saying this clearly shows that he is not a honest leader.

Mr. Tayali says if there is one question that Mr. Hichilema is uncomfortable answering is how he became rich.

He says in as much as the PF has messed up, the UPND cannot be an alternative government alleging that its leader has a questionable record.