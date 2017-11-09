HEADLINES

Mary J. Blige To Produce Fox’s ‘8 Count’ Series Inspired By Choreographer Laurieann Gibson

In addition, the Queen is serving as a music adviser for the drama.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like Fox is adding yet another music-themed show to its lineup. The new series 8 Count is about to join Empire and Star on the network.

According to THR, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige is executive producing and serving as music adviser for the new drama. Erika L. Johnson (Shades of Blue, Queen Sugar) is writing the script.

8 Count is inspired by the life of acclaimed choreographer Laurieann Gibson. Throughout her career, the Toronto-born dancer worked with Diddy, Alicia Keys, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Brandy, Katy Perry, and more.

Blige previously appeared as an actress on Fox’s Empire. The Grammy-winning vocalist can also be seen in the Netflix film Mudbound which is scheduled to premiere on November 17.

