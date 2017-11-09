Cancer diseases hospital to treat Thyroid cancer

The Cancer Diseases Hospital will be the end of this month conduct the first ever treatment of thyroid cancer.

Thyroid cancer patients have been treated outside the country.

Cancer Diseases Hospital Nuclear Medicine Specialist Dr Aubrey Musonda disclosed this when he made a presentation during a public awareness and nuclear energy workshop by Russia’s state Atomic energy corporation Rosatom in Lusaka.

Speaking at the same workshop, Cancer Diseases Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Lewis Banda says the hospital attends to 2,000 cancer patients every year.

He says the most common cancers attended to by the hospital are cervical cancer followed by breast cancer.

Dr Banda adds that as part of the decentralization of cancer treatment, cancer treatment centers will be opened in Kitwe and Mpika district.