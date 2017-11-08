Leave Judiciary alone, Ng’oma tells President Lungu

Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma says it is wrong for President Edgar Lungu to dictate to the judiciary how he wants certain cases to be concluded.

Dr. Ng’oma tells QTV News that remarks attributed to President Lungu while addressing PF members at Solwezi airport are unfortunate and regrettable.

He says the Republican Constitution is very clear on the separation of powers of the Judiciary, Legislature and the Executive.

He says it is unfortunate that the Head of State is dictating to the judiciary on a matter that involves him.

Dr. Ng’oma, who is also a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Zambia (UNZA), says the Head of State should allow the judiciary to work independently.