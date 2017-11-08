Exam leakages a social problem – SESTUZ

The Secondary Schools Teachers’ Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) says examination malpractice has now become a social problem.

SESTUZ Secretary General Sitibekiso Wamuyuwa has told QTV News that the rate at which exam leakages are spreading like bush fires is worrying and calls for everybody’s involvement.

Mr. Wamuyuwa says this is the problem that should not be left to the government through the Ministry of General Education alone, but that all stakeholders must play a role in order to promote quality education in the country.

He says the union is concerned that every year this trend seems to be growing, thus the need to address it once and for all.

And the Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) has noted the need to come up with a lasting solution to exam malpractices in the country.

BETUZ Spokesperson Kabika Kakunta says the union is saddened by the continued circulation of examination papers even before pupils sit for exams.

Mr. Kakunta has told QTV that if the vice is not put to an end, the nation risks having an ill qualified labour force in the near future.

He says there is need to come up with strong punitive measures for perpetrators of exam malpractices.