Sinkamba challenges Auditor General’s Office

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has challenged the Auditor General’s Office to cite individuals behind the misappropriation of public funds as revealed in the 2016 audit report.

Mr Sinkamba tells Q-News that it is mandatory for the auditor general to give a full report of misappropriation of funds.

He says it is the responsibility of the Auditor General to tell people of Zambia who misappropriated funds as well as the amounts misappropriated.

Mr. Sinkamba says the Green Party demands that the Auditor General takes up his constitutional duties and give a full account of the report.

Mr. Sinkamba states that there is need for the people behind the misappropriation of funds to be prosecuted.