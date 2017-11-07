Rapper Eve: “Stop Asking Me When I’m Having A Baby”

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Eve is tired of people asking her when she’s going to have a baby with husband Maximillion Cooper.
The couple wed in 2014 and the “Who’s That Girl” hitmaker reveals she is constantly quizzed about her plans for a child, because of her age.
“I am so sick about people making a big deal about women’s ages,” she said on U.S. chat show The Talk. “They don’t do this to men. My 39th birthday is (soon) and the one question that I get is, ‘How old are you again? Oh, you don’t have any kids…’ And I’m like, ‘You heard me say how old I am’.”
Eve revealed she is trying to get pregnant, but it is inappropriate to ask.
“It annoys me because one of my friends, a male, said to me, ‘When are you going to give my friend some kids?’ No one should (ask that). We are trying, for anyone who is asking, but it’s up to God. Just stop asking.”
The 38-year-old is stepmother to her husband’s children.