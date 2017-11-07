Police in Lusaka pick up decomposed body, without some body parts

Police in Lusaka have picked up a decomposed body of a man in Chibolya compound which was found with the head, legs and arms missing.

In a statement, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the missing body parts were later found in a sack in Ngwenya Dam.

She says the body which was packed in a 50kg bag was dumped in a structure adjacent to the main house in Chibolya compound.

Ms Katongo says the body was discovered between 08:00 hours and 09:00 hours by members of the public who later informed the police.

She says police officers who went to scene picked up the body and took it to Leopards hill cemetery where postmortem was conducted before burial.

Ms Katongo explains that the deceased is likely to have been murdered from somewhere and later dumped in the same building.

She adds that an English khaki shirt and a knife was discovered next to the body.

The Police Spokesperson says the victim has not yet been identified.