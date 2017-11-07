NUPPEZ urges govt to extend qualification scrutiny to all sectors

The National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has called on government to quickly extend the qualifications scrutiny to all sectors in the country beyond the teaching profession.

NUPEZ national secretary Nelson Mwale tells QTV in an interview that there is need to securitize all government ministries.

He says there is a lot of looting going on in all government departments, where people without proper qualifications are on salary at an expense of qualified unemployed Zambians.

Mr. Mwale says teachers are not the only culprits in the matter.