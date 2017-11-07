Nothing illegal about ‘Paradise papers’ link – HH

ND leader Hakainde Hichilema says there is nothing illegal about his links to AfNat Resources Limited, a Bermuda company named in the latest leak dubbed “the Paradise papers” where he served as a Director.

The papers are a huge batch of leaked documents mostly from offshore law firm Appleby, along with corporate registries in 19 tax jurisdictions, which reveal the financial dealings of politicians, celebrities, corp orate giants and business leaders.

Mr Hichilema says he’s pleased with the Paradise papers because the documents have outlined clearly that there is no illegality, but merely revealing information which is not a secret.

He says Axmin a Canadian company bought AfNat Resources Ltd from the London Stock Exchange, wondering how the London Stock Exchange information can be secret.

Mr Hichilema states that there is no illegality or tax evasion in his dealings with the company during the time he served as Director from March 2006 to August 2006.

He says the Paradise papers have not revealed any new information which is not on the London Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile Mr Hichilema says the impending dialogue is important in order to restore the rule of law in the country.

Mr Hichilema says all stakeholders should therefore be ready for dialogue without attaching conditions.

He says the UPND will not attach any pre-conditions for attending the dialogue because it wants political violence in the country to come to an end.

Mr Hichilema was speaking when he featured on radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk.