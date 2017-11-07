MMD counsels presidential aides

The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Felix Mutati led faction has called on President Edgar Lungu’s special aides to ensure they clearly advise the Head of State on national matters.

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda has told QTV News that special advisors to the president must always ensure that what the President says in public will not have a bad reputation on him.

He says though he did not hear the President attack the judiciary in the manner it was reported, it is important that presidential aides rehearse with the President on things he would say in public.

Mr Nakachinda notes the need to ensure that sensitive statements are carefully looked at before they are released for public consumption.