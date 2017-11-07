Fetty Wap Defends Drunk Speed Race

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Fetty Wap defended his drunk speed racing in New York after being arrested by police for traveling at 100 mph.
According to TMZ.com, the rapper was pulled over by police after he was spotted drag racing on the Gowanus Expressway in New York in the early hours of Friday morning.
The “Trap Queen” star was apparently speeding in his Mercedes in a 50 mile an hour zone.
Fetty handed over an expired New Jersey driver’s license to officers, at which point police noticed signs of intoxication. He was given a field sobriety test but blew a 0.9 – just above the legal limit.
The rapper, real name Willie Maxwell II, was arrested for 15 charges including reckless endangerment, drag racing, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, unsafe lane changing, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding.
He was released without bail later on Friday, and is due back in court on December 12, according to PageSix.
Fetty told reporters after his arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court that his 100 mph drag racing spree didn’t put others in harm’s way.
“I would never put people in danger,” the rapper said . “It was 2 o’clock in the morning. There wasn’t no cars behind us.
The 26-year-old’s latest bout of legal trouble comes after it was revealed he is set to become a father for the fourth time.
His on/off girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, finally confirmed the star is the father of her unborn child during the season four reunion episode of U.S. reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” on which she is a cast member.
Fetty has yet to address the baby news.