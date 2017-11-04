Sinazongwe skeptical about e-voucher system

Sinazongwe UPND Member of Parliament Gift Sialubalo has called on government to consider undertaking more sensitization programs regarding the implementation of the e-voucher system.

Mr. Sialubalo has told QTV News that most farmers in his constituency do not fully understand how the system works.

Mr. Sialubalo has also expressed concern that the farmers in his constituency will be made to walk long distances to access inputs from agro dealers.

He believes that the government needed time to fully work on some of the hiccups recorded during the pilot period unlike hurriedly rushing the roll out.