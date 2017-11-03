HEADLINES

Works have progressed on Mooya rural health centre- Michelo

Kasautu MicheloBweengwa UPND Member of Parliament Kasautu Michelo says construction works have progressed on the Mooya Rural Health center funded by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Michelo says once completed, the health centre will help in serving the people of Bweengwa better in terms of the provision of health services.

He says the modern clinic is being constructed in the UPND leader’s home village.

Mr. Michelo says he has since engaged the government to help in deploying health personnel to run the clinic as soon as it is completed.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

©Copyright 2014. All rights reserved -- Terms and Conditions