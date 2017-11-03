UPND MPs walk out of Parliament

Opposition UPND Members of Parliament today walked out of Parliament in protest against Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini’s ruling on President Edgar Lungu’s alleged statement on the judiciary while in Solwezi.

President Lungu is quoted in the media warning of chaos in the country if judges try to emulate the Kenyan courts and stop his third term bid in 2021.

Kabompo MP Ambrose Lufuma had asked the vice president a follow up question on the question asked by the Chikankata lawmaker on the President’s utterances, but Ms. Wina responded that she had not looked at the papers today and therefore cannot give a clear comment on the matter.

This prompted UPND Chief Whip Garry Nkombo, who is also Mazabuka Member of Parliament, to raise a point of order on whether the Vice President and the Government was in order to fail to address this issue considering that it is a breach of the constitution.

Mr. Nkombo argued that the statement by the president was aimed at intimidating the Constitutional Court Judges.

In his ruling, Dr. Matibini told the House that the Vice President had done her part by explaining that she never looked at today’s papers and therefore cannot give a clear response on the matter.

At this point, all UPND Members of Parliament walked out of the House accompanied by Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili who accused President Lungu of wanting to be the Alpha and Omega of Zambia.

The opposition lawmakers later returned to the chamber to participate in the proceedings.