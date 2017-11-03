President Lungu’s remarks on judiciary dismays HH

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed dismay over President Edgar Lungu’s threatening remarks targeted at the judiciary.

Mr. Hichilema has reminded President Lungu that as an officer of the Court himself, he is bound by certain professional ethics and therefore cannot speak about the judiciary in such a manner.

He says President Lungu swore to protect the constitution, the same sacrosanct document he was disparaging at Solwezi airport.

Mr. Hichilema says the statement by President Lungu amounts to a declaration of war on a group of professionals.

He has however, called on Zambians to stop President Lungu from abrogating the country’s constitution and breaking the law.

Mr. Hichilema says the Kenyan Supreme Court has set a good precedent by nullifying that country’s presidential election and that anyone not guilty of a crime must not begin to threaten judges.

He has since urged the judges to remain strong, assuring them that they are protected by both Zambians and the constitution, thus the need to dispense justice and matters according to the constitution.