Lubinda cautions Zambians

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has cautioned Zambians against misinterpretation of the Republican Constitution saying this has a negative impact on Zambia’s co-existence.

Debating the budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Justice in parliament, Mr. Lubinda has advised people to leave the interpretation of the constitution to the Constitutional Court which has a mandate to do so on behalf of Zambians.

Mr. Lubinda has specifically appealed to Members of Parliament not to dare misinterpret provisions of the Constitution, but leave such matters to the ConCourt.

And the Justice Minister has assured the nation that the government remains focused in reviewing the Public Order Act.

He says he’s glad that the UPND through its Parliamentary Chief Whip Garry Nkombo has made submissions towards the revision of the Act.