Impassable roads will delay farming inputs- Chibililo

Milenge District Commissioner Kunda Chibilo is concerned that transporters delivering farming inputs to Agro-dealers in the district are likely to face challenges due to impassable roads.

Mr. Chibilo tells Q-News that the district has so far six Agro-dealers.

He has however, promised to ensure that farmers in the district have access to farming inputs.

And Mr. Chibilo has disclosed that some farmers in the district have opted not grow maize this farming due to the reduced number of beneficiaries under the E-voucher system.

He has also noted that it will take time for farmers in the district to fully understand how the e-voucher works considering that the district has lagged behind in terms of technological innovations.