Govt to add more beneficiaries to the E-voucher program

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has assured farmers that government will add more beneficiaries to the E-voucher program once those currently benefiting are weaned off after three years.

She says the current beneficiaries will only be on the facility for three years.

Ms Siliya tells Q-News that the facility has been designed to track down the details and number of beneficiaries.

She says government has consolidated all farmers’ lists in the country into one electronic data base so that they are extensively tracked for the next three years.

Ms Siliya says this has been done to reduce the number of beneficiaries who have been on the Farmers Input Support Program (FISP) for over ten years.