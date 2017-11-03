Govt completes construction of 60 out of 64 health posts for Western Province

Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu says sixty out of the sixty four health posts allocated to the province have been completed and are operational.

Mr. Mubukwanu has told QTV News that the remaining four have not been completed due to some challenges faced by the contractors.

He is hopeful that the four will be completed so that they can service the people.

And Mr. Mubukwanu is hopeful that once the five district hospitals under construction in the province are done, they will be able to provide quality health services to the people.