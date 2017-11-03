FAZ appoints Ethics Committee

The Football Association of Zambia has appointed a Compliance and Audit Committee that will help in monitoring financial activities and ensuring compliance with FAZ regulations in the football field.

Speaking during a media briefing at Football House, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says the appointment of the committee will help in working towards the eligibility processes of football clubs across all local leagues.

He says this will help to enhance Zambian football in a transparent and effective way.

Kamanga has also announced the appointment of members of the Ethics Committee who will be governed by FAZ’s code of ethics.

He says the functions of the Ethics Committee will be to pronounce sanctions as prescribed in the statutes of the Code of Ethics and Disciplinary code of FAZ.

Kamanga has also stated that the issue to do with the registration of players has continued to arise due to failure to follow correct regulations regarding player registration since 2014.

He adds that new regulations for foreign players will also be introduced to ensure that the league attract quality players from outside the country.

Kamanga has also disclosed that the FAZ Executive Committee has made corrective measures with regards concerns of poor officiating by match officials.