CSOs demand sacking of parastatal heads

A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has called demanded the sacking of Chief Executive Officers of parastatal companies named in the latest Auditor General’s report as having incurred losses.

Speaking on behalf of the Civil Society Organizations during a media briefing, Operation Young Vote (OYV) E xecutive Director Guess Nyirenda said they are concerned by the continued loss in revenue and dividends by these Parastatals.

Mr. Nyirenda has cited ZAMTEL, ZESCO and ZCCM-IH as some of the state institutions not performing well.

He says as part of fiscal reforms, it is important that government fires the CEO’s of these companies who he said are proving to be liabilities to the parastatals.

Mr. Nyirenda has however, recommended that financial feasibility be done for all parastatals and necessary restructuring done for all viable entities.

He says Zambia can only surmount all these losses if there is transparency and accountability, prudence and genuineness in the way state institutions are handled.